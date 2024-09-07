Foster & Motley Inc. Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,924,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

