Foster & Motley Inc. Has $296,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 124,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 194.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after buying an additional 4,240,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average is $111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

