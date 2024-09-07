Foster & Motley Inc. Has $382,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $327.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CHTR. Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.93.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

