Foster & Motley Inc. Has $490,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $115.31 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.