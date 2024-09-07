Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $164.52 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $169.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.