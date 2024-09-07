Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGFree Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $164.52 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $169.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

