Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 483 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Brunswick by 88.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,903,000 after buying an additional 1,137,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,483,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,919,000 after buying an additional 42,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Brunswick Price Performance
NYSE:BC opened at $75.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $81.45. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brunswick Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
