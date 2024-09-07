Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 483 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Brunswick by 88.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,903,000 after buying an additional 1,137,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,483,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,919,000 after buying an additional 42,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.21.

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $75.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $81.45. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

