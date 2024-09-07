Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $176,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

