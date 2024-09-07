Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Paychex alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,878,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,853,000 after buying an additional 2,373,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,478,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,338,000 after buying an additional 1,508,681 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,617,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,695,000 after buying an additional 793,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,548,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,492,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $129.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.07. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $133.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

View Our Latest Report on Paychex

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $1,807,281.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,005.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,163 shares of company stock worth $17,537,817 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.