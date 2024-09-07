Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,078,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,078,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,750. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.34. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $114.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

