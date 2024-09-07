Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VEA opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

