Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8,300.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:APD opened at $268.71 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

