Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,521 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $98.47 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

