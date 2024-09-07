Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter worth $318,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 652,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $875.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

