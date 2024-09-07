Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $112.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $444.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.