Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 65,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $182.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.