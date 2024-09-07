Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,452 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $144,048.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,270,171 shares in the company, valued at $186,997,406.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 114,288 shares of company stock worth $1,679,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.23 million, a P/E ratio of 94.38 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 431.25%.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

