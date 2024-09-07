Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 3,166.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

NBN opened at $66.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

