Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $194,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $221.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.58. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $277.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 27.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at $453,211,473.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.