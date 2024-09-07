Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Beazer Homes USA worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 10.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BZH. Wedbush upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BZH opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $595.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beazer Homes USA

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

