Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 59.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,165 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $772.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

