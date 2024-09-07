Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 248,630 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Canadian Solar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 7.8% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 72.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $787.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Glj Research increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

