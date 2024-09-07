Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 342,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of MRC Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

MRC Global Stock Down 0.9 %

MRC Global stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $832.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

