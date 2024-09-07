Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 7,298 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HOV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $143,682.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,004.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,584 shares of company stock worth $14,342,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

HOV opened at $193.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.15 and a 200-day moving average of $162.34. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $240.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 54.73%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

