Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,891 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.21% of Mistras Group worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $336.61 million, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $189.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

