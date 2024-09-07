FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,433 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $152.13 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.62.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,532 shares of company stock worth $34,055,874. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

