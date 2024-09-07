FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $0.44 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley raised FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

