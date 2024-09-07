Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Up 7.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.17 ($0.04). Approximately 218,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,029,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).
Specifically, insider Adrian Kinkaid acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,733.73).
Fusion Antibodies Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.26.
About Fusion Antibodies
Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.
