General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,495 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of General Mills worth $33,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of GIS opened at $75.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $75.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

