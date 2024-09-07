General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,280,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $159,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,628,480.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,544 shares of company stock worth $18,134,919 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

NYSE GM opened at $47.15 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

