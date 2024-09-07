GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58.

Insider Activity

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GXO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

