Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.570-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8 billion-$12.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.1 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.57-1.63 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

