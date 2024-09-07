Insider Selling: Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Director Sells 135,000 Shares of Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 327.05% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

