Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CEO Sells 135,083 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 135,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $595,716.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,083,196 shares in the company, valued at $18,006,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.99.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Matterport’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
