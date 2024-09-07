iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 260,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,016,000 after buying an additional 257,528 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 191,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

