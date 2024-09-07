iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.97

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.97 and last traded at $46.95, with a volume of 12318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.