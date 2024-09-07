iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.97

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.97 and last traded at $46.95, with a volume of 12318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,569,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,341,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,820,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000.

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

