iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by LGT Financial Advisors LLC

LGT Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $118.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $124.11.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.