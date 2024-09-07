iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by LGT Financial Advisors LLC

LGT Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $118.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

