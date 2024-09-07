iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.47

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.47, with a volume of 135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.37.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 549,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

