iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,388 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $27,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

EFA opened at $79.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.34.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.