iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1,175.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.