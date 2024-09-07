iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $182.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

