JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised Braze from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,477,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $378,983.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,898 shares of company stock worth $8,081,257. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Braze by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Braze by 149.9% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

