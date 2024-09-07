JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 120.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Sprinklr stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

