Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.41 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.