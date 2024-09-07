JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Cut by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,271,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,381,000 after acquiring an additional 113,825 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $1,699,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 409,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $212.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $610.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

