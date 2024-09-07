JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,271,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,381,000 after buying an additional 113,825 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $212.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.90. The firm has a market cap of $610.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.