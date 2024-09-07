Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of Kelly Services worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KELYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

