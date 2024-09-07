Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2,395.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $22.86 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.