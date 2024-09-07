Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kenvue by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kenvue by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,258 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 16,051.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752,836 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

