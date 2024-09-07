Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 55 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 741,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 215,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 63.8% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $387.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.43 and a 200 day moving average of $335.92. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $403.05.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

