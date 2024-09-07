Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

